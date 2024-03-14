Possible TikTok ban would affect creators, students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Those who use popular social media video platform TikTok may have to find an alternative outlet in the near future.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House passed a bill that would potentially lead to a nationwide ban of the app. The news come as Republicans and Democrats alike sound the alarm over concerns TikTok is a national security threat.

The bill was passed in a 352 to 65 vote, with lawmakers claiming ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, is bound to the Chinese government, which could demand access to the data of TikTok consumers in the U.S.

Lawmakers say TikTok won’t be banned if it finds a new owner. But that’s easier said than done

The app has more than 150 million American users, including a Lansing native who goes by the username “Gfed.” He said in the last six months, making videos on TikTok has been his primary job and source of income.

“It’s not ideal,” he said. “It’s not something I want to happen, but this is why we build other platforms, we plan for things that can happen. It’s just like any other employer, you know?”

Since the House passed the bill, TikTok has denied being used as a government tool.

On Wednesday, News 8 visited Grand Valley State University to ask college students for their thoughts on the potential ban. Many said they are disappointed. However, some said they are feeling relieved, stating it could be one less platform to keep up with.

Will Congress ban TikTok?

“I probably go on it every day,” said Allie Hogue, a TikTok user and college student. “More than I care to admit, but I kind of had to set a limit for how long I am on there because I can just endlessly scroll … I feel like it’s kind of mixed feelings. I am kind of glad, that way it’s something I can get off of.”

“I would actually feel lost because I get a lot of inspiration with art and even school, so I would actually feel lost,” said Chloe Rymal, a TikTok user and college student. “Also, a connection with music, as well.”

“I use TikTok a lot to pass time, so having that be banned, I feel like it would be a waste, as it’s good for marketing, as well, and advertising,” explained Alec Muyskens, a TikTok user and college student.

