Possible thunderstorms to hit Bucks County, South Jersey on Wednesday, May 29

The Bucks County-South Jersey region will have to endure a two-day threat of sometimes-gusty thunderstorms starting on Wednesday, May 29, but those storms will give way to a picture-perfect Friday and pristine weekend.

If you’re getting ready to head out for the day or just want to know what to expect, here’s a look at the forecast from the National Weather Service.

What’s the weather on Wednesday, May 29 in Bucks County?

The greatest chance of any thunderstorms hitting Bucks County will be on Wednesday, said Cameron Wunderlin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Wednesday's high should reach 77 degrees, and it will be generally sunny before any potential storms roll in.

"We have a front approaching from the northwest coming through Wednesday evening into Wednesday night," Wunderlin said. "Weather-wise, that means this front will bring a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

"It should taper off during the very early morning hours."

Wunderlin said the weather service's storm center doesn't forecast any widespread, damaging winds, but people should be aware that thunderstorms often generate strong gusts.

"You could get heavy winds if you have thunderstorms over your area," Wunderlin said. "But in terms of an overall pattern, there are no concerns on the horizon with heavy winds nor flooding."

What’s the weather on Wednesday, May 29 in South Jersey?

Showers are expected Wednesday afternoon in South Jersey, Wunderlin said, but there is less of a threat of thunderstorms.

Temperatures should reach the upper 70s, and aside from the possible showers, it should be a mostly sunny Wednesday.

"There is a very slim chance of thunderstorms in South Jersey late Wednesday, with no indications of excessive rain," Wunderlin said. "High pressure will then dominate over the entire region."

Forecasts for Bucks County and South Jersey

The unsettled weather pattern will stretch into Thursday, Wundelin said.

"Most of the rain will taper off and move out of the region on Thursday," Wunderlin said. "But the high pressure will continue to build in."

Temperatures on Thursday in Bucks County should reach the low 70s under clearing skies, according to the National Weather Service's 7-day outlook for Bucks County.

Friday will start a three-day streak of excellent mid-spring conditions, as temperatures will hover in the mid 70s under cloudless skies.

Saturday is shaping up to be even better, as temperatures will near 80 degrees, again under sunny skies.

The weekend closes out with another nice and sunny day, as temperatures should reach the low 80s on Sunday.

The weather service indicates a 30% chance of rain on Thursday in its 7-day outlook for South Jersey, but any rainfall should occur in the very early hours. Otherwise, Thursday should end up being a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the low 70s.

Any rains and cloud cover will have completely moved out of South Jersey by Friday as well, when it will be sunny with a high nearing 75 degrees.

The weekend is also shaping up to be a decent one in South Jersey.

Saturday will sunny, with temperatures again hovering in the mid 70s.

A slight warmup is in store for Sunday, as temperatures should reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Bucks County and South Jersey residents should prepare for rains, possible thunderstorms on Wednesday, May 29, but conditions will improve, leading to a sparkling weekend.

Stay tuned for further updates as weather conditions may vary throughout the day. Remember to check back tomorrow for the latest weather forecast for the area.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: What to expect from Bucks County, SJ weather on Wednesday, May 29