Possible thunderstorm could make heat worse for Shenandoah Valley

The National Weather Service radar around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The radar is available at nowcoast.noaa.gov.

STAUNTON – This week’s heat could be worse than initially expected.

Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, explained the 'ferocious' heat predicted by Accuweather last week is still the expected forecast. However, there could be more rain than initially expected today.

“We certainly could see a few showers and thunderstorms, maybe even some getting up to strong to severe across that area,” said Mansfield. “You can have some isolated instances of flooding. But then as we head to the remainder of the early to midweek, we'll remain fairly dry.”

The rain would bring a brief reprieve from the heat, but once the humidity is in the air, the extreme temperatures will feel even hotter.

Compared to previous years, the heat wave is unusual, but not unheard of.

“Just looking at the average, we're going to be a good five to ten degrees warmer than normal, even getting up to 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.” Mansfield said. “But we certainly do have these types of systems that linger around for extended periods of time, or we have extended heat across this area. We're no strangers to heat advisories or heat-related watches and warnings.”

The weather had some on social media speculating if a derecho could be come to the area. A derecho is a powerful and long windstorm, often accompanied by rapidly moving rain or thunderstorms. Such a storm hit the Shenandoah Valley in 2012, leaving damage and power outages in its wake.

Mansfield explained elevated temperatures and possible thunderstorms during the weekend and early next week could be leading to the social media predictions.

“That's certainly something that we'll continue to monitor if we do have a chance for that,” Mansfield said. If the National Weather Service thinks a storm is possible, an alert would be issued later this week or early next week.

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

More: Staunton ARROW Project's Sabrina Burress wins Mental Health Champion award from state leaders

More: Group working to restore Shea House at Staunton's largest African-American cemetery, Fairview

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Possible thunderstorm could make heat worse for Shenandoah Valley