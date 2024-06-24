Possible strong winds, potential showers and thunderstorms tonight in Green Bay area

GREEN BAY-- After a rainy weekend, Green Bay could experience some more potentially severe weather between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. tonight, with showers, thunderstorms and strong winds.

A storm will be flowing into western Wisconsin and making its way eastward around midnight, according to Timm Uhlmann of the National Weather Service Green Bay.

There is a possibility of severe weather — with the rain bringing in potentially damaging winds of up to 75 mph. There is also a possibility of large hail in northwestern Wisconsin, Uhlmann said.

Uhlmann says there is a good chance there will be another half inch of rain, but the flood risk is minimal for Green Bay.

"Coming through tonight, you'll get drier periods in the middle of the week and there'll be some rain again on Friday and Saturday," Uhlmann said.

How much rain did the Green Bay area get over the weekend??

Over the weekend, Green Bay received around 1.37 inches of rain, with some areas in central Wisconsin receiving around 3-4 inches of rain, Uhlmann said.

So far for the month of June, the total rainfall has been 3.6 inches, half an inch over the average for this time of year in Wisconsin, Uhlmann said.

What is this week's weather forecast for Green Bay?

According to the National Weather Service Green Bay:

Today: High of 82, low of 68. It will be partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and strong winds late at night.

Tuesday: High of 87, low of 60. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the day, mostly clear at night.

Wednesday: High of 70, low of 51. Mostly sunny during the day, and mostly clear at night.

Thursday: High of 73, low of 57. Mostly sunny during the day, mostly cloudy at night.

Friday: High of 75, low of 65. Mostly cloudy, with a Chance of showers during the day. At night, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1am, and possibly later.

Green Bay weather radar

Alyssa N. Salcedo is a reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. She can be reached at asalcedo@gannett.com.

