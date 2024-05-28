Possible shooting in Tradition under investigation by Port St. Lucie Police

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie Police are investigating a reported shooting incident in the Tradition area that left a youth with a gunshot wound to the foot, a police spokesperson said Tuesday.

Police were called about 10:03 p.m. Friday regarding a shooting with a person injured in the Tradition parking garage on Southwest Stephanie Way, said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson.

Investigators at the scene found no evidence of a shooting. There were no witnesses, victims or immediately accessible surveillance video, Mesiti said.

Mesiti said early Saturday morning, a boy came into HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce with a gunshot wound to the foot.

He said he was at the Tradition parking garage when a group of males wanted to fight his friend. He said shots were fired by an unknown person, and he was shot in the foot.

"This type of violence will not be tolerated in the City of Port St. Lucie and there will be a zero tolerance approach to those that violently disrupt the peace and tranquility of the city's residents," Acting Chief Richard Del Toro stated. "Prior to this incident, PSLPD added additional weekend Bike Unit patrols to the common areas of Tradition that will continue throughout the summer."

Those with information are asked to call police at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Port St. Lucie Police investigate possible shooting in Tradition area