Possible plea deal looms for man suspected of killing baby daughter

The hearing for a man suspected of killing his 7-week-old daughter in 2021 was delayed Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court pending a possible plea deal.

Gregory Higgins, 37, is charged with murder and assault of a child under the age of 8 years old resulting in death. On Sept. 15, 2021 around 11:30 a.m., Bakersfield Police officers arrived at Higgins’ home after receiving reports that an infant was not breathing, according to a BPD report.

Higgins appeared in court Tuesday in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody. At Tuesday’s hearing, Higgins’ defense attorney, David Torres, said he recently sent medical records to prosecutor Stephanie Taconi. Torres said he and Taconi began discussions about a possible plea deal, which may be presented in court at the next hearing.

The report said while working from home, Higgins noticed the baby was fussing in her bassinet and he went to console the child. While holding his daughter, Higgins noticed the baby went limp and was struggling to breathe, according to a BPD report.

Higgins began performing CPR on the baby, who had Down syndrome and a heart defect, on the living room floor and called 911, according to the report. After the baby was taken to Memorial Hospital, a CT scan revealed that the child had three skull fractures and a brain bleed, according to the report.

According to the BPD report, Higgins told officers he and his wife have two other children. Higgins has no prior domestic violence charges, according to the report.

Higgins is being held on $2 million bail and he is scheduled to appear in court again June 6.