Possible library renovation, expansion in the works

Jun. 22—Officials from both Cullman City and Cullman County have taken the first steps to revitalize the Cullman County Public Library.

During the Library Board's regular meeting Thursday, June 20, director Amber Thornton said she, Cullman City Mayor Woody Jacobs and Cullman County Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons met to discuss the libraries needs last week.

Thornton said Clemons and Jacobs responded immediately by approving for the Birmingham, Alabama, based architecture firm Williams Blackstock to move forward with a feasibility study to determine the exact nature of expansions and renovations.

"They actually called back later that same afternoon and had already been talking about it. They agreed that the library is the heart of the county and that they both need to come together to come up with a plan to make some long overdue updates and give us some extra space," Thornton said.

Williams Blackstock has already provided design services to a number of public libraries across the state including the Trussville Library, the Pell City Library and the Foley County Library remodel. Several of the firms designs are also featured in well-known Alabama facilities such as University Hall at the University of Alabama, the Iron City music venue in downtown Birmingham, Red Diamond corporate headquarters and Children's Hospital of Alabama, Birmingham's Lee Building.

Thornton said the firm has offered to provide the feasibility study, estimated to cost roughly $18,000, at no cost.

No exact details for the project are available at this time, but Thornton said it would be completed in several phases, the first of which is likely to involve updating the interior of the current building and expanding it into the small parking lot on its eastern side. She said there have also been discussions about the possibility of adding a second floor to the building during one of the later phases.

Thornton said she wasn't sure as to when the study would be performed, but was hopeful that she would have a plan to present to the city council and county commission before Oct. 1, when annual budgets are typically approved.

In other business the board:

— Approved an updated severe weather plan which was prepared with assistance from former Cullman County EMA director Phyllis Little.

— Was informed the previously approved bookmobile purchase from Eckenrod Ford would need to rescinded after it was discovered the vehicle did not meet the bid's specifications.

— Announced it would not be holding a July meeting, but would reconvene at 12 p.m. at the Library Aug. 15.