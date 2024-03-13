Possible human remains found by excavators under New Jersey lot

Possible human remains were unearthed during the excavation of a New Jersey property on Tuesday.

Workers on a site in Wall Township — roughly 50 miles south of New York City — told News12 New Jersey they located what appeared to be three sets of skeletal remains, including two human skulls, while digging up a lot on the 1100 block of Narrumson Road.

“We came across both garbage or animal bones, but then we came across another one and we said we’re going to call somebody,” a dump truck operator on the scene said.

Monmouth County prosecutors confirmed Wednesday “that a portion of skeletal remains were located” on a property where work is taking place.

“It would be immensely improper for our Office or the Wall Township Police Department to provide further information or details at this time, given the need for further forensic analysis,” officials wrote on Facebook.

County authorities said more information would be provided once it becomes available. They did not confirm the remains were human, nor how old they appear to be.

The situation is not believed to represent a threat to the community.

An aerial view of the excavation site shows it to be located in a residential area surrounded by homes.

Two sets of human remains scattered throughout Suffolk County parks on Long Island made national headlines last week.

Police arrested four people in connection with that case. Authorities said Tuesday that one of the suspects was related to one of the apparent victims.