Possible Human Bone Discovered on Colo. Golf Course — and Police Suspect Homicide

Police were reportedly seen searching near the course's sixth hole

Police in Colorado are investigating why possible human remains were found on a golf course in Colorado Springs.

KKTV, the Denver Gazette and KOAA report, citing the city’s police department, that someone called police saying they found a human bone at the Patty Jewett Golf Course on May 21.

The department’s homicide unit is investigating the incident and is treating it as a homicide as of now.

KKTV reports that testing on the bone is expected to take several weeks and that authorities have not released any further information.

KOAA reports that police were seen searching for remains around the area of the course’s sixth hole.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.



