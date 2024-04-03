Possible hostage call prompts police response at Dayton apartment

Apr. 3—A possible hostage situation prompted a large police presence at a Dayton apartment Tuesday night.

Dayton officers responded to the 600 block of Troy Street Tuesday night for a call about a woman possibly being held hostage.

"Upon further investigation, it was determined that the individual was not being held hostage," said Dayton police Maj. Chris Malson. "However, the individuals inside the apartment had warrants for their arrest."

The people reportedly refused to come out, prompting crews to call SWAT and hostage negotiation teams.

"It was later deremined that the apartment was empty and no individuals were taken in the custody," Malson said.