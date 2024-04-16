Police respond to targeted home invasion in upscale Orange County neighborhood

A quiet upscale neighborhood in Newport Beach woke up to a large police and SWAT team presence on Tuesday morning.

According to preliminary information from a Newport Beach Police Department spokesperson, a resident called to report someone in their house around 4:45 a.m.

A few moments later, the resident reported that someone shot one of the intruders, police said. It was later confirmed at a brief press conference that the homeowner was the person who shot at the suspects.

A total of four people lived in the home, including one juvenile, police indicated.

“The resident then reported two males [fleeing] from the house,” the NBPD spokesperson told KTLA.

Law enforcement officials outside the scene of a possible home invasion in Newport Beach, CA on April 16, 2024. (Sky5)

By the time officers arrived at the scene, they observed an armed man suffering from gunshot wounds lying on the ground outside the home.

He was transported to a local hospital, NBPD confirmed, but his condition is unknown.

Soon after, a police helicopter was able to find another suspect in a patch of bushes across the street from the home; this suspect was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, law enforcement officials said.

“What we are seeing now is a large response…the Newport Beach Police Department have a home surrounded to search it to make sure no one else is in the home,” KTLA 5’s Rich Prickett said from Sky5. “[It’s a] very fluid situation.”

It was later confirmed by police that the home invasion was a targeted incident and that the suspects and home occupants were known to each other, but the nature of the relationship has not been disclosed.

No one inside the home was injured, and authorities believe there are no outstanding suspects. No identifying information for the two suspects involved in the home invasion was immediately released.

All lanes on Newport Coast Drive between Pelican Hill Road North and Vista Ridge were shut down until further notice due to the investigation, police said on X, formerly Twitter.

Detectives remained on scene through 9 a.m. Tuesday morning conducting their investigation.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.

