3 tornadoes touch down in Pittsburgh region, NWS confirms

Three tornadoes touched down Friday in the Pittsburgh region, the National Weather Service confirms.

One tornado touched down in Harrison City, Westmoreland County, one near Lincoln/Mount Vernon/Elrama in Allegheny County and one on Washington Boulevard near the Highland Park Bridge, near Aspinwall. The tornado near Aspinwall is shown in the video below.

A video shared with Channel 11 shows a possible funnel cloud behind a house in Harrison City.

Severe Weather Team 11 is monitoring damage reports from storms as they pass through the area.

