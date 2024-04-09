Possible DUI driver surrenders to police during pursuit
The driver slowly drove around South LA before pulling over on the side of the road and surrendering.
The driver slowly drove around South LA before pulling over on the side of the road and surrendering.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
The Big Ten hasn't won a basketball championship since the Michigan State men in 2000.
Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes have now broken the all-time viewership record in three straight games.
NASA has given three space companies the chance to design the next-generation moon buggy — but only one design will go to space. Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab are developing rugged vehicles intended for astronauts to drive around on the lunar surface, from which NASA may choose as early as next year. The three teams will now enter into a 12-month “feasibility phase” that will culminate in a preliminary design review.
Tesla (TSLA) stock closed up nearly 5% on Monday as investors bought into CEO Elon Musk’s latest proclamation that Tesla would debut its long-awaited robotaxi on Aug. 8.
A 1986 Dodge Ram 50, the Mitsubishi-built twin to the Mighty Max, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Now available at an unbeatable 40% discount during The Home Depot's spring sale, this set is meticulously engineered for maximum tool strength, ensuring durability and longevity for any task. The flush directional lever and socket flats are designed to prevent rolling, while the stamped socket sizes offer easy visibility.
The United States Department of Commerce Monday proposed investing as much as $6.6 billion to fund a third Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) fab in Arizona. The funding would arrive by way of the CHIPS and Science Act, in a bid to foster more domestic semiconductor production. The move represents a broader push to bring more manufacturing to the U.S., but unspoken in the fanfare around today’s announcement is the potential escalation of tensions with China.
More than 28,000 shoppers agree with the legendary performer — and at over 40% off, the savings are un-'Believe'-able.
Genesis reveals updated 2024 lineup with minor changes to standard equipment and trim levels, and pricing that rises from $100 to $2,500.
Week 2 of the fantasy baseball season kicks off in Yahoo leagues. Fred Zinkie offers up some assistance for those seeking pitching help this week.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
When I started working from home in the late 1980s as a freelance technical writer, I was clearly an outlier. Over time, though, that slowly changed, and the pandemic — along with generationally shifting views on work-life balance — accelerated worker sentiment away from going into a formal office every day, even if some CEOs wish it weren’t so. Today, 14% of U.S. workers work at home full time (including me), and that number is expected to increase to 20% by next year, according to data published by USA Today.
The directors of the docuseries talk about the bonus episode — with new interviews with Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and Shane Lyons — and promise to continue providing "a home to those who want to share their stories."
In 2024, there's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Here are the 5 best-selling options on Amazon right now.
The Fed chairman went out of his way to make it clear this week that the Fed is free from personal or political bias as he continues to navigate a red-hot political year.
The actress says it's 'deeply, deeply hydrating' — and more than 23,000 Amazon reviewers agree.
BMW experimented with a V16-powered, E38-derived flagship sedan in the early 1990s. The ultra-luxurious sedan and its engine were both canceled.