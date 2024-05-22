Possible cockfighting roosters seized in Lancaster County, woman charged

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 20 roosters possibly tied to a Maryland cockfighting ring and an injured hen were recovered from a Lancaster County farm. Now, a woman is facing animal cruelty and fighting charges.

Investigators leaned in October about cockfighting at a location in Havre De Grace, Maryland, and learned Kelly Cole of Holtwood possibly owned the birds and used to live Havre De Grace, according to the charges filed.

While at Cole’s Lancaster County farm, investigators found dozens of roosters housed in wooden coops with their combs and wattles removed, which was noted to be “typical when a rooster is dressed for fights and there is no agricultural purpose” by investigators in the criminal complaint. Cole reported that she did this to the birds to reduce frostbite.

The hens living on Cole’s property were also described as neglected, kept in unsanitary conditions, and had very little or no water, according to the charges filed.

The birds, which used to be her father’s before he passed, were being kept as pets, Cole told investigators and she also claimed they used to be entered in 4-H shows before the COVID-19 pandemic. The breeds were Old English and Bantam birds.

Cole denied being involved in any cockfighting but said her father and grandfather would fight and show birds. According to the complaint, there was no evidence found by investigators that indicated Cole partook in farm or 4-H shows.

The complaint states investigators found the birds where living in unsanitary conditions in the coops that contained little to no water. There was also a hen with a head injury that Cole admitted to being aware of but she allegedly did not provide proper veterinary care.

There were 22 total roosters, along with the hen, that police seized from Cole and were given to the Pennsylvania SPCA. Many of the birds had injuries, while the hen was emaciated, had right leg paralysis, and was also covered in feces.

At Cole’s home, investigators said they found “Rooster Booster” Liquid B12 plus Vitamin K and a bottle of “Rooster Booster” wound spray.

Cole faces felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and animal fighting. She also faces misdemeanor charges of animal fighting paraphernalia and numerous summary charges of neglect of animals.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cole on May 13 however online court documents show she has yet to be arraigned on her charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.