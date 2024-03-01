A positive COVID test no longer means five days at home, new CDC isolation guidelines say

People who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer be directed to stay home for five days, now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its isolation guidelines.

It's the first time the agency has revised its coronavirus guidelines since 2021, and is intended for individuals and employers, not hospitals or nursing homes with separate guidance, the CDC said.

What are the new CDC COVID isolation guidelines?

According to the new CDC recommendations, people who test positive for COVID-19 should base how long they isolate on their symptoms.

Testing is not recommended as a standard for deciding when someone is no longer contagious. If you're fever-free for at least 24 hours and symptoms are improving, the CDC said you can return to public life.

However, the CDC still recommends using preventative strategies for the next five days like limiting close contact with others, enhancing hygienic activities like hand-washing, improving ventilation, masking and testing as needed.

Why did the CDC change its COVID-19 isolation guidelines?

The change is a streamlined approach, the CDC said, which is easier for people to understand and more in line with other respiratory viruses that spread the same way and have similar symptoms.

CDC Director Mandy Cohen said the change also reflects progress made in reducing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 over the last two years, while still emphasizing continued use of vaccines and treatments.

"We're in a different situation, but we must use the tools that work to protect against respiratory viruses," she told reporters. "That’s why our updated guidance emphasizes some core prevention actions to protect against severe illness from respiratory viruses."

