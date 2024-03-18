'Posing a safety risk.' Spartanburg schools to use e-learning day for solar eclipse.

All Spartanburg County School Districts will use an online learning day for April 8 due to the solar eclipse.

The total solar eclipse will cross North America, beginning in the South Pacific Ocean. According to NASA, it is not safe to look directly at the sun during an eclipse. It is only acceptable if you have specialized protection, made for solar viewing.

District 5 said on its website that the eclipse can put bus drivers and student drivers at risk.

"The eclipse, which should last several hours, is expected to occur during afternoon dismissal times, potentially posing a safety risk to both students and staff. Furthermore, district leaders do not believe it is safe for school buses or student drivers to be on the roads during the height of the event."

All athletic and afterschool activities will reoccur after 5 p.m. on April 8, for the school districts. District 4 will resume afterschool activities and athletics at 4 p.m., once the eclipse has passed.

Greenville County Schools (GCS) will have an eLearning day on Monday, April 8 due to the solar eclipse.

What to know about solar eclipse in Upstate

Since South Carolina will not be in the path of totality, the event will appear as a partial eclipse, visible from 1:48 p.m. to 4:27 p.m. in the state. It will peak in the Upstate around 3:05 p.m., blocking out 85% of the sun.

The eclipse's magnitude will depend on where you are viewing it in the state, appearing larger in the Upstate and smaller in the Lowcountry and coastal areas.

The following is a selection of cities and the best times to watch the eclipse via eclipse2024.org:

∎ Anderson: 3:08 p.m.

∎ Greenville: 3:09 p.m.

∎ Spartanburg: 3:09 p.m.

