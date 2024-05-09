Posey, Haridopolos in 'filing-deadline two-step'? Something else at play in Congress race?

Folks acted shocked ― the Washington Post called it “dubious” — but I wasn't surprised by the way Bill Posey announced he would not seek a ninth term serving the Space and northern Treasure coasts in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Given the public’s perception of politicians and Congress, it’s just unfortunate.

I’d been thinking about Posey's career for months, knowing term limits would bar state Sen. Debbie Mayfield and other longtime Brevard-area state legislators from re-election.

But veteran legislators rarely are dissuaded by the principle of “term limits,” originally dubbed “eight (years) is enough.” Many of these folks, who once used the term “career politician” as a pejorative to get elected, can’t give up politics. Years, even decades, later, they tout their “legislative experience.”

I wondered for months whether, at 76, Posey would make like he was running again to dissuade robust competition that might surface for an open seat. Then, at the last minute, would his designated heir file for his seat and Posey back out?

Republicans got a Posey mailer and then ...

It wouldn’t be the first time we'd seen that — Post writer Aaron Blake termed it “the filing-deadline two-step — an undemocratic dance if there ever was one.”

And, unless Florida law changes, and I doubt it will — because the political elite protects itself ― it won’t be the last.

Posey pulling out and endorsing his longtime protégé Mike Haridopolos, a former Senate president, sure looked like the two-step. Posey, though, told me his leaving the race was personal, not a political ploy.

More on that later.

I got a Posey campaign mailer a day before the qualifying deadline. The next day, shortly after the deadline, I received an email saying Posey had qualified, but exited the race and endorsed Haridopolos, 54, a fellow Republican, Brevard County resident and his longtime campaign finance chair.

“Polls suggest that because of YOUR support, I could remain in the job forever, and we were looking forward to another spirited campaign for a final term in office,” Posey wrote. “However, earlier this week circumstances beyond my control now require me to suspend my re-election campaign. …

“There are many people qualified to replace me. Unfortunately, until Mike Haridopolos committed to run, the other declared candidates were not among them.”

Among Republicans, neither George Babits nor John Hearton have the legislative, party or fundraising pedigrees of Haridopolos, Mayfield or other candidates who might have filed for an open seat. Not that such experience necessarily makes you the best person for the job.

When Florida's term limits aren't term limits

Mayfield had not declared for Congress. She's a former Indian River County resident who, after her husband, Stan, was term-limited, replaced him in the Florida House of Representatives in 2008. She then won a controversial 2016 Senate race.

Instead, Mayfield, 67, told Florida Today she took Posey "at his word that he was not retiring” and decided to seek a House seat in Brevard County vacated by term-limited Thad Altman, 78. Altman, who had been in the House or Senate, sometimes serving Indian River County, since 2003, is running for Brevard County Commission.

Mayfield’s primary opponent in House District 32? Dave Weldon, 70, who preceded Posey for 14 years in the congressional seat serving part of Orange County and all of Indian River and Brevard.

Given these longtime politicians’ connections and fundraising prowess, it makes you wonder what shot a "regular person" ever would have of winning an election.

Florida’s term-limits law hasn’t stopped the same people from going to Tallahassee over and over. In the southern Treasure Coast, Gayle Harrell, in the state Legislature on and off since 2000, is seeking yet another Senate term.

Then there’s Haridopolos, a successful political consultant and lobbyist after leaving the Senate presidency in 2012, who slid in at the last minute as the race favorite against a bunch of newcomers.

Not the first time party insiders worked together

Indeed, the affable Haridopolos has built a strong resume —legislative, fundraising, leadership ― and garnered widespread support from party leaders across the state.

His opponents, especially Democrats Sandy Kennedy and Daniel McDow, likely would have run even if they knew Posey wasn't.

“It’s bittersweet,” Posey said, noting he opted out when he concluded a vision issue could keep him from being 100% toward the end of his next term.

Meantime, Haridopolos' youngest daughter is headed to college in the fall.

“I've always told him, be prepping for when it’s time to take over,” Posey said. “We don't own these seats, but we care deeply about the people who deserve to be represented well.”

Veteran representation is among the things Posey told me was his strength in 2000. That’s when, toward the end of his eight years in the Florida House, he knocked on doors in my Indian River County neighborhood before flipping what had been a Democrat Senate seat.

Posey said the same would be true of Haridopolos, who I met in my neighborhood when he ran for a redistricted Senate seat in 2003 after being elected twice to the state House.

Five years later, Haridopolos, a rising star of the state GOP, was among a number of party leaders considering a run to replace Weldon. Others included Posey, Stan Mayfield, Altman and Carole Jean Jordan, a Vero Beach resident and Florida Republican Party chair under Gov. Jeb Bush.

In the end, all cleared the deck for Posey.

Haridopolos also considered a run for U.S. Senate in 2012 against Democrat Bill Nelson and for the open state Senate seat eventually won by Debbie Mayfield in 2016. He said he wanted to build his business, which gave him more time with his children and his wife, Stephanie.

Washington Post analysis outlines solutions

The other day, Haridopolos told me he initially expected Posey to seek a final term. As the filing deadline approached, however, Posey suggested Haridopolos get ready to run just in case “something happens.”

“ ‘I’m going through some medical issues,’ ” Haridopolos said Posey told him. “ ‘Why don’t you at least have all the paperwork available?' ”

The Wednesday before the Friday filing deadline, Haridopolos said Posey called him after having a procedure done.

“And he said, ‘Mike, it’s time. I really need you to step up,’ ” Haridopolos said, noting he and his wife then had a sleepless night. The following day, he told Posey he’d run.

The reality is that even if Posey had announced his retirement months ago, it would have been tough for opponents to square off against Haridopolos, a master fundraiser and campaigner.

In his Washington Post analysis, Blake said eleventh-hour controversies can be limited by election reforms made in such states as Nebraska, which sets a filing deadline for non-incumbents two weeks after that for incumbents. Another potential solution: If incumbents drop out, deadlines could be further extended.

“You could certainly make an argument that others might look into such changes — at least to the extent lawmakers truly desire ‘fair and transparent elections,’ ” Blake wrote.

Coincidentally, Posey and Haridopolos say they are staunch advocates for fair and transparent elections.

Still, don't expect any reform.

There's a reason they call it "politics as usual." It's how the game is played. And, yes, it's sad.

