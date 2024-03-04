Portugal's Aeros satellite to be launched today from SpaceX in California. What to know

LISBON - Thirty years later, Portugal will be launching its second satellite into space today.

‘Aeros,’ a 10-lb nanosatellite that will be observing the oceans from the vicinity of the International Space Station, will be aboard the Falcon 9 rocket. Lift off from SpaceX’s Vandenberg Base in California is target for 2:05 p.m. (PT).

The device, designed and operated by a Portuguese consortium of companies and academic institutions, is being launched 30 years after “PoSat-1,” Portugal’s first satellite, a 110-lb microsatellite that entered Earth’s orbit in September 1993, but was deactivated after a decade.

“Aeros” will be in Earth orbit at an altitude of 317 miles, slightly above the International Space Station.

Communications and the collection of data and images will be carried out from the Santa Maria teleport, in the Azores, maintained by Thales Edisoft Portugal, the company leading the national consortium.

The CEiiA engineering center in Matosinhos, mainland Portugal, one of the partners and builder of the nanosatellite, will process the data and images for scientific studies.

The universities of Algarve, Porto and Minho and the Instituto Superior Técnico and Imar - Instituto do Mar, among others, are providing scientific support for the mission, which has also been joined by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), through the MIT-Portugal cooperation program.

“Aeros,” which started being built in 2020, represents an investment of 2.78 million euros ($3 million), of which 1.88 million euros ($2.04 million) was co-funded by Feder - the European Regional Development Fund.

There will be 53 payloads on this flight.

A live webcast of the mission will begin on X @SpaceX about 10 minutes prior to liftoff. Watch live.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Portugal's Aeros satellite to be launched today aboard SpaceX Falcon 9