Portugal in 'new situation' after election: analyst

STORY: With 99.1% of the vote counted, the AD won 79 seats in the 230-seat legislature, followed by the Socialists with 77 seats, prompting the latter to concede defeat.

Chega, meaning "enough", came third, quadrupling its parliamentary representation to 48 lawmakers after campaigning on a clean governance and anti-immigration platform.

Chega's leader Andre Ventura told reporters the vote clearly showed that the country wants a government of the AD with Chega.

Chega voters said before the poll that Portugal was in a bad way and they wanted changes in housing, education, healthcare and justice in Western Europe's poorest country.