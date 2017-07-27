Portugal battles raging wildfires

More than ten villages in central Portugal have been evacuated as forest fires rage in the provinces of Castelo Branco and Santarem. Almost 5,000 firefighters supported by water-dropping aircraft are deployed across central and northern areas of Portugal as the country continues its annual summertime battle against wildfires. “The intensity of the wind is diabolical,” said Jaime Marta Soares, saying new fires keep popping up away from the main fires. (Reuters)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.