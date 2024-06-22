Portsmouth Public Schools launch small business and youth entrepreneurship pilot program with $1.5M grant from the State

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Public Schools are investing in minority and women-owned businesses, or nonprofit organizations, and the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The Portsmouth Public Schools Minority & Women Business Enterprise Advisory Committee launched the Small Business Assistance Pilot Program and Youth Entrepreneurship Pilot Program on Saturday morning at the Bide-A-Wee Golf Course Pavilion.

The launch will help small businesses in Hampton Roads with a $1.5 million grant to train entrepreneurs during a three-year pilot program. The program organizers have been trying to get this kind of funding since 2020. It was originally introduced during a budget amendment in the Virginia General Assembly, but taken out during a special session in 2020, a release states.

However, a budget amendment was introduced in 2021 for $1.5 million and made it through the General Assembly for the 2022-2024 Biennium Budget before being approved by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a release states.

Delegate Jeion Ward (D-87), Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke, Councilman Mark Hugel, and PPS Board Vice Chair LaKeesha ‘Klu’ Atkinson attended the launch.

“We target women and minority business owners because they have been so disadvantaged,” said Gwendolyn ‘Gwen’ Davis, Portsmouth Public Schools Minority & Women Business Enterprise Advisory Committee Administrator referring the procurement disparity study. “By federal definition, they are considered disadvantaged business enterprises. We are doing better.”

More than 200 nonprofit and small business owners filled the room to register for the five-weeks of classes at Tidewater Community College-Portsmouth Campus including:

New business start-ups and nonprofits – starting Sept. 10, 2024 – Oct. 5, 2024

Business master class for existing small businesses – starting Jan. 7, 2025 – Feb. 6, 2025

“From my perspective, minority owned, and women owned businesses are the life blood of the communities,” said Lucas-Burke, during opening remarks.

“I know that women and children are the heart of every community. We are the leaders. We are what keep communities strong, and even my male counterparts will agree with that,” said Atkinson, who serves as the Portsmouth Public Schools Minority & Women Business Enterprise Advisory Committee Chair.

The youth entrepreneurship pilot program will link students with an internship opportunity through the program.

“We’re going use these business owners to host our children as interns and give them on-the-job assistance,” said Atkinson.

This summer, 45 high schoolers have an internship with small businesses, which allows them to earn up to $5,000, according to school leaders.

“The youth are in internships now. We want [students] to not only intern but shadow the disadvantaged businesses because they will learn the struggles. They will learn what we go through to be successful, and they will walk away with a better understanding of how it’s done,” said Davis.

