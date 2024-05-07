Portsmouth’s project wish list: More dog parks, new rec center, City Park upgrades

PORTSMOUTH — The city’s proposed wish list of capital projects for the upcoming fiscal year includes initial work on a new recreation center in the Prentis Park neighborhood, construction of dog parks across the city and a host of improvements at City Park.

Over the last few months, Portsmouth City Council members have discussed and modified the city’s proposed fiscal year 2025 budget, which is estimated at $902.7 million, and the capital improvement program, which totals $452.3 million between fiscal 2025-29.

About $95.6 million of the CIP is allocated to the fiscal 2025 budget, funded by a mix of bonds, fund balance transfers and grants. Council is expected to adopt the budget and CIP later this month. It will span from July 1 to June 30, 2025.

The budget proposes more than a million dollars dedicated to repairs and improvements across recreational centers, including $350,000 to find a suitable location for a new recreational center in the Prentis Place and Prentis Park neighborhoods, which both currently lack city-owned parks and green spaces. The proposed project would survey the area to begin design work for the construction of a park with playground, basketball court and other amenities.

Other overall rec center improvements is the addition of Wi-Fi and security cameras. A project aimed at replacing the basketball court surface and goals and adding fencing at the Bernard D. Griffin Sr. Park is also included in the proposed CIP.

The proposed CIP includes $500,000 to begin constructing dog parks across the city. City staff note in the CIP document that standards for a dog park ideally include an acre of land that drains well, is surrounded by high chain link fences, and has an ADA-compliant double-gated entry, garbage cans, waste bag dispensers, shade, water and nearby parking. They also state the intent is to attract a “highly trained millennial workforce” and provide families in an urban area space for their furry friends.

City staff say they’ve identified one potential space downtown measuring about half an acre with nearby parking and water access. Additionally, they’re seeking grant opportunities from organizations like the American Kennel Club.

Several hundred thousand dollars has been proposed for improvements at City Park, including a new master plan that will guide future improvements and investments and provide cost estimates for phased renovations. City staff encourage public feedback, and residents can learn more about how to weigh in by visiting reimaginecitypark.com.

Additional projects at City Park include the replacement of the toddler playground and youth playground (ages 5-12), work on two pedestrian bridges and boat ramps.

The CIP proposes $750,000 to aid a rail-to-trail project that would convert a portion of railroad into a multi-use path as part of the regional South Hampton Roads Trail initiative. The trail starts at the city of Chesapeake’s line near High Street and extends to Old Coast Guard Boulevard near the Churchland area. Regional efforts are focused on building a 41-mile trail beginning in downtown Suffolk that extends to the Virginia Beach resort area, connecting several downtown areas, including Portsmouth.

At an April 23 meeting, City Council agreed to add two additional requests to the proposed CIP: $500,000 for initial design work for a new K-8 school and $1 million to request new consolidated revenue collection software that will allow residents to pay all taxes and most fees on one platform. Council members asked to receive more information about a $6 million funding request for a new Career and Technical Education Center.

About $600,000 is dedicated to improvements at Bide-A-Wee, a city-owned 18-hole golf course. The ongoing project addresses exterior and interior improvements, bunker and greens renovations and additional maintenance equipment.

The CIP also includes $7 million to fund sewer pump station improvements as part of an ongoing rehabilitation and replacement project for the city’s 65 stations, $5 million for dam upgrades to comply with state regulations and $22.7 million for drainage and street improvements.

A proposed $5.5 million would help replace the Victory Boulevard Bridge over Paradise Creek, a project that will also be funded with $9.5 million from the state.

The CIP also includes $10.5 million for equipment replacement for city’s fleet and public safety.

