Portsmouth police warn of door-to-door scam

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Knock, knock. Who’s there? Possibly a scam.

Portsmouth police are warning homeowners to be on guard when opening their doors to people who claim to be from their bank or mortgage company. It happened in one Portsmouth neighborhood off of Beaton Drive.

“Our neighbor, they actually went inside her home, I mean, came to her house, door, rang the bell and was asking questions,” Malik Jones said. “Like information about how much they still owe, they said to her ‘we’re from the bank’. She was like, if you’re from the bank, you should know all this information.”

Officials with the Better Business Bureau say it’s called an “imposter scam.”

People come to the door and pretend to be someone they’re not to gain entry. Fredlena Cosby with the BBB said in this case, the person wanted to take pictures of the home as part of another scam.

“So, they come to your home asking to take pictures around the home so they can put them online to potentially put your home up for rent or for sale,” Cosby said.

They make a fake listing of your home online and trick a potential buyer or renter out of their money. Portsmouth police say it happens more than you think.

“Pretty much happens on a day-to-day basis,” said Portsmouth Det. JD Thomas. “I mean, they’re fishing for someone to bite at their scam.”

“Most lenders, most mortgage companies will notify you via a letter before they send someone to do anything,” Cosby said. “But normally, mortgage companies just don’t send people out to take pictures of the property if you’re not selling the home.”

They say to ask for identification or paperwork to prove who they are. If you’re still uncertain, call your bank or mortgage company.

