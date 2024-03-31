Portsmouth police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police need the public’s assistance with locating a missing boy.

According to investigators, 12-year-old Nasceia Johnson was last seen on Friday morning near the 1800 block of Piedmont Avenue.

He was wearing ripped black or gray sweatpants and a black hoodie. Johnson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has a light complexion with brown eyes and black hair a with a faded haircut.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.