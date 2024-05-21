Portsmouth police officer arrested in Hampton, charged with DUI, assault on officer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth police officer was arrested in Hampton.

On Saturday, May 18, just before midnight, Hampton police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Mallory Street and I-64.

Carmen Johnson (Courtesy of Hampton Police Division)

During the traffic stop, Portsmouth Police Officer Carmen Johnson was arrested for DUI and assault on a law enforcement officer.

The department placed Johnson in a non-law enforcement administrative position while they conduct an internal investigation.

