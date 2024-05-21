Portsmouth police looking for suspect in connection with Food lion robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery at a Portsmouth Food Lion that occurred on Tuesday, May 14.

According to officials, on May 14 around 9 p.m., a person using a motorized scooter entered the Food Lion in the 3500 block of Airline Boulevard. Police said the man threatened to use a firearm on staff if they interfered while he was stealing merchandise.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male in his late 50’s to early 60’s. He is around five foot ten and weighs between 215 to 220 pounds. The suspect was last described wearing tan cargo pants, a black Reebok hoodie with an orange graphic on the front and a black fishing hat with black and white sneakers.

Suspect in Airline Blvd. robbery (Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

Anyone with any information on this case is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or the contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

10 On Your Side has reached out for more information on this incident.

Check with WAVY.com for updates

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.