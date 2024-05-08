Portsmouth police demand person of interest come forward in connection to 10-year-old’s death

Portsmouth police on Wednesday made a forceful, frustrated request that a person of interest come forward for questioning about the death of 10-year-old Keonte Thornhill, who was killed by a stray bullet April 26.

While he is not considered a suspect in the case, police believe 26-year-old Cleon Deonte Banks’ actions relating to a fight between “several” juveniles contributed to it escalating into gunfire. Det. Geno Jackson said at a press conference Wednesday morning that Banks has not made contact with Portsmouth police since being named as a person of interest the day after the shooting.

Police consider Banks armed and dangerous.

“I need to be very clear, based upon what the investigation has yielded, it is believed the actions of Mr. Banks that day either directly or indirectly led to a chain of events that led to the death of (Keontre),” Jackson said. He added that some of the teenagers who were at the scene have cooperated with the investigation but police are also looking to speak with anyone else who was there that day.

Shawnday Ross, 31, has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the shooting. Jackson did not provide specifics on what police suspect Ross did, only saying that while the details of why she was charged can’t be released, her charge “speaks for itself.”

“I can basically say: parents be parents. Do not contribute to your children going to neighborhoods fighting, don’t take part, don’t contribute to that type of behavior,” Jackson said. “We need to stand up and be better.”

Jackson declined to comment on whether there is a relationship between Ross and Banks.

Police initially received a report of a fight in the 30 block of Farragut Street at about 6:11 p.m. April 26, but the call was upgraded to a shots-fired call while they were headed to the scene, Jackson said. Officers found Keontre with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital. His family told The Pilot that he was upstairs in his room when a bullet came through the window, striking him.

Keontre’s mother, Keyina Thornhill, and step-father, Arvis Scott, were present for the press conference. They expressed frustration with the actions of the adults and parents that were present for the fight, as well as with the police department’s handling of the situation in the weeks leading up to the shooting. Thornhill said there had been fights in the area, apparently stemming from school, for several weeks, including the week before the shooting.

“I called the police like a week prior to this incident and, you know, they never showed because it’s like it’s normal,” Thornhill said. Scott added that the teens were fighting “that whole week” at school and it was spilling over into the neighborhood.

Stepfather of 10-year-old boy killed by stray bullet: ‘If I don’t be strong I’m just gonna fall apart’

Jackson held up a picture of Keontre at the end of the press conference, saying, “This is what this is about, this young man right here.” Then holding up a picture of Banks, he said sternly, “I am asking again for this man, this man right here, needs to come forward and speak to us in reference to this.”

