Portsmouth police charge suspect in connection to Dale Drive homicide

Portsmouth police have charged a suspect in connection to a Friday night shooting that left a man dead.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, officers were responding to an unrelated domestic call when they heard gunshots at the 200 block of Dale Drive. Police say medics pronounced 28-year-old Daniel Christian Rodgers of Portsmouth dead at the scene.

Portsmouth police say detectives have charged Marquise Toraz Riddick-Whitfield, 23, in connection to Rodgers’s death. Whitfield is charged with aggravated murder, attempted robbery, use of a firearm, shooting in committing or attempting a felony and shooting with intent to maim or kill.

Portsmouth Police held a press conference Saturday to show surveillance footage of the officers’ response. Chief Stephen Jenkins said they were taking this step because there was a rumor in the community that officers were involved in the shooting. Jenkins said half of the responding officers pursued a group of individuals fleeing the scene while the other half tried to help the victim, which he cited as the basis for the rumors.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com