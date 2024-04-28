Portsmouth police arrest 1, pursue person of interest in connection to shooting of 10-year-old boy

Portsmouth police made one arrest and are searching for a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old.

The man named as a person of interest in the case, Cleon Deonte Banks, is 26 and considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release from police.

Police also arrested Shawnday Nakisha Ross, 31, and charged her with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police have not explained how Ross or the misdemeanor charge are connected to the homicide.

On Friday, police responded to the shooting on the 30 block of Farragut Street around 6:13 p.m. Officers found the 10-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“I am outraged over another young life taken over neighborhood disputes,” Police Chief Stephen Jenkins said Saturday.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to contact 757-393-8536 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com