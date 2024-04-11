Portsmouth parking rates go up for some downtown spots. Resident discounts increase, too.

PORTSMOUTH — The city is raising parking rates for some downtown spaces, making prices the same for all on-street and parking lots, while also increasing the discount for city residents.

Effective Monday, April 15, the rate for all on-street and parking lot spaces will be $2 per hour for the first three hours and $5 per hour after that. This price matches the current pricing for the highest-priced parking "zones" in the city. The "zones" with different prices are being eliminated, and the areas that currently have lower prices are moving up to the higher price, making rates uniform.

The discount for Portsmouth residents paying with the ParkMobile app will improve by 25 cents per hour, moving the price to $1.25 per hour for the first three hours and $2.25 per hour after that.

The new parking ordinance does not affect rates in the Foundry or High-Hanover parking garages.

Drivers can download the free ParkMobile app from their device’s app store. Portsmouth residents can apply for the discount at the Parking Division offices in the Foundry Garage. Parking staff will provide 30 minutes of validated parking to complete the application.

Residents will need the following to qualify for the discount program:

A valid New Hampshire driver’s license with a Portsmouth address.

A current vehicle registration with Portsmouth address (for each vehicle).

Either a current utility bill or a current fully executed rental agreement showing the applicant’s name and Portsmouth address.

Every two years, residents must renew their status to qualify for discounted parking. Users who qualify will automatically see the discount pricing when using the ParkMobile app. Parking enforcement hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m., except designated holidays.

Portsmouth's City Council in March approved the parking rate changes, which were proposed by the city Parking Division.

Information: portsnh.co/parking

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth raises some parking rates, residents get bigger discount