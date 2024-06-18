Portsmouth offers cooling centers, expands pool access for heat wave

PORTSMOUTH — Residents are reminded to use caution as hot and humid weather in the 90s is expected through the weekend. City officials issued a press release Tuesday, advising residents to call 911 to report emergencies, and call 211 for cooling center locations and information.

The Portsmouth Indoor Pool.

The city of Portsmouth will operate cooling centers Tuesday, June 18 and Thursday, June 20 at the following locations:

Senior Activity Center at 105 Cottage St., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Portsmouth Public Library at 175 Parrott Ave., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Community Campus at 100 Campus Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Indoor Pool will be open and waive entry fees. See schedule at portsnh.co/indoorpool.

Wednesday, June 19 the Public Library’s Levenson Room, noon to 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21 the Outdoor Pool, 1 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. (no lap swimming)

In addition, Operation Blessing at 600A Lafayette Road, will open its shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday. During the day (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) its office will be open, with water and bus passes available.

Heat safety tips and preparedness information can be found at readynh.gov/disasters/extreme-heat.htm.

Here are some important safety tips, provided by state officials:

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine. People who have epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease, who are on fluid-restricted diets, or have a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.

Check on your animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Go to a designated public shelter if your home loses power during periods of extreme heat. Stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.

Sign up for NH Alerts to receive emergency information via your mobile and landline phones, including severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service and emergency information from New Hampshire. .Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Check the weather and listen to NOAA Weather Radio for critical updates from the National Weather Service.

If you must go outside:

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Protect face and head by wearing sunblock and a wide-brimmed hat.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

