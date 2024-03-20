KITTERY, Maine — Portsmouth Naval Shipyard was announced March 11 as the secretary of the Navy's Environmental Award winner for environmental restoration.

The SECNAV Environmental Awards recognize Navy and Marine Corps individuals, teams, ships, and installations for exceptional environmental stewardship.

KITTERY, ME. Apr. 28, 2023: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard: USS North Dakota (SSN 784) arrives at the shipyard for a scheduled maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/Released)

“Our commitment to deliver excellence for the Navy is not limited to the delivery of attack submarines,” said Shipyard commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf. “Environmental stewardship builds public trust and enhances the mission capability and working environment of our shipyard. We understand and appreciate our important role in protecting the natural resources of the Seacoast.”

The shipyard on Feb. 16 was removed from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund list after a 30-year environmental cleanup using green remediation and technology. The United States’ oldest public shipyard was deemed a Superfund site on May 31, 1994 because of toxic materials that had been inadequately disposed of in years past.

“The success of the shipyard's environmental restoration program is truly a testament to the value of continual partnerships with federal and state regulators and collaboration with local community stakeholders,” said Installation Environmental Program Director Kari Moore. “We are proud of the work we do and will continue to integrate environmental stewardship into day-to-day activities and long-term processes at PNSY and throughout our region.”

As a SECNAV Environmental award winner, PNSY moves on to compete for the Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard earns secretary of Navy Environmental Award