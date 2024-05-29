Portsmouth martial arts center owner denies sex assault: Latest on his case

PORTSMOUTH — The owner of On-Site Family Martial Arts denies he sexually assaulted a woman at the Robert Avenue facility this spring while falsely claiming to be a chiropractor. His attorney said she plans to take the case to trial.

Harry Charache, 67, turned himself in to the Portsmouth Police Department last week after a month-plus-long investigation led to charges he allegedly kissed, forcibly fondled and touched a woman above and below her waist, according to court records. Charache is accused of the alleged conduct with the same victim on March 25 and April 1, court records show.

On-Site Family Martial Arts Center is located at 6A Robert Ave. in Portsmouth.

Charache, a Stratham resident, has been employed as a substitute teacher in the Portsmouth school district and has led after-school martial arts programs, SAU 52 leaders reported. Police said there have been no reports of alleged misconduct toward minors by Charache.

Charache faces three counts of sexual assault, four counts of simple assault and two counts of illegally performing chiropractic medicine, all of which are misdemeanor charges.

“I’m being falsely accused, and I look forward to being vindicated in court,” Charache said Tuesday when reached by phone. He declined to comment further.

Attorney Larissa Kiers is representing Charache and spoke on behalf of her client in a prepared statement.

“Harry Charache has been a fixture in the Portsmouth community teaching martial arts for over 30 years,” Kiers said Tuesday. “Mr. Charache is loved by his students and strenuously denies these false allegations. He maintains his innocence and looks forward to demonstrating this at trial.”

Charache has taught martial arts to Seacoast students since 1989 after starting training in New York 10 years prior, according to his profile on the website for On-Site Family Martial Arts.

Charache worked in Portsmouth schools

The Portsmouth school district notified SAU 52 families of Charache's arrest last week. Superintendent Zachary McLaughlin said in a message to the school community the last day Charache served as a substitute in the district was on April 12, the same day SAU 52 was notified about the investigation by Portsmouth police.

“That evening, the district was notified that a temporary order of protection had been served to Mr. Charache. As his case is being adjudicated via the criminal justice process, the Portsmouth School Department will not employ him as a substitute teacher or engage him as an afterschool activities vendor,” McLaughlin shared in a notice issued Friday, May 24. “The current charges against Mr. Charache are not alleged to have occurred on campus or with children. The Portsmouth School Department’s first priority is the safety of our school community and, particularly, our students.”

McLaughlin did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for an interview.

Details of charges against Charache

The simple and sexual assault charges against Charache allege he “knowingly cause(d) unprivileged physical contact” with the victim, a woman, by kissing her neck, touching her private areas, above and below her waist, and beneath her underwear, court complaints show. The sexual assault complaints allege forcible fondling by Charache.

The unlawful practice of chiropractic medicine charges against Charache allege the business owner attempted “adjusting the neck and back” of the victim for the “restoration and maintenance” of her health.

The sexual and simple assault charges are Class A misdemeanors, while the unlawful practice of chiropractic medicine charges are Class B misdemeanors.

Portsmouth police detective Sgt. Kevin McCarthy explained the classification of the charges as alleged misdemeanor crimes.

“Sexual assault (in New Hampshire) covers a range of behaviors that runs the gamut from fondling to violent penetration and assault and things like that. Based on the conduct that was alleged, the misdemeanor charge was appropriate,” he said Tuesday.

Three of the charges against Charache — one simple assault count, one sexual count and a single count of unlawful practice of chiropractic medicine — are alleged to have occurred on March 25. The remainder of the charges stem from the alleged April 1 incident, according to court records.

McCarthy said the sexual and simple assault charges against Charache tied to the April 1 allegations are alternative theory counts.

He added that police have not received any claims of alleged misconduct by Charache toward any minors.

“I can tell you without reservation that we have had no reports that that has happened,” McCarthy said.

Investigation into Charache is ongoing

Harry Charache, 67, owner of On-Site Family Martial Arts in Portsmouth, is facing charges of sexual assault and simple assault, and of allegedly misrepresenting himself as qualified to practice chiropractic care. Charache is a Stratham resident.

McCarthy and investigating Detective Matthew Fredrickson confirmed police have received calls from community members about Charache since his arrest.

“There have been some calls that have required further follow-up and there have been some calls that have been handled with a brief conversation,” he said Tuesday. “Some have been calls from concerned residents who just wanted to talk.”

Portsmouth police have received calls regarding Charache in the past, though McCarthy declined to specify the nature of those interactions.

“We have had contacts regarding Mr. Charache in the past over nothing that was able to result in a prosecution,” he said.

Police ask anyone with information to call as Charache case proceeds

The longtime martial arts instructor turned himself in to city police last Wednesday, May 22, posting a $1,000 cash bail, the Portsmouth Police Department said previously.

Charache will be arraigned in Portsmouth District Court on July 8 at 8 a.m., according to his bail order. He is ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim and must stay 300 feet away from her, the bail order states. Charache’s bail order states he also cannot possess a firearm, destructive device, dangerous weapon, nor any ammunition.

Portsmouth police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Fredrickson at (603) 610-7667.

Anonymous tips can be reported via Seacoast Crime Stoppers at (603) 431-1199, at seacoastcrimestoppers.com or through “P3” phone application available as a free download. Rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid for information leading to an arrest or indictment, according to police.

If you need help

Seacoast Media Group provides the following information as a public service when reporting on cases of alleged sexual violence:

Haven is a violence prevention and support service for men, women and children affected by domestic and sexual violence. Haven’s 24-hour hotline is 1-603-994-SAFE (7233). This is a confidential crisis support line in the Seacoast and Rochester region staffed by trained advocates. Information: havennh.org

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth martial arts center owner denies sex assault