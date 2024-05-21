Portsmouth cuts ribbon to celebrate new skate park

Mayor Deaglan McEachern, left, and Portsmouth Skate Park Volunteer Committee co-chairs Amy-May Court and Dave Cosgrove cut the ribbon at the new park Saturday, May 18, 2024.

PORTSMOUTH — The city held a ribbon cutting Saturday, May 18 to celebrate its new skate park on Route 33, which opened for skating last December.

Funding for the Skateboard Park was originally included in the city's fiscal year capital improvement plan with a project start date in 2024, but on April 17, 2023 the City Council voted to move the schedule up with a resolution authorizing a $1.084 million bond for additional costs.

