Portsmouth City Council votes on new city manager
The Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) voted to decrease its allocation range to venture capital at a March 13 meeting. The board of investments voted to decrease its allocation range to venture capital and growth equity from between 15% and 30% of the pension system's private equity portfolio, to between 5% and 25%. LACERA's venture portfolio is currently 10.8% of the PE portfolio.
As we celebrate Women’s History Month, you may be wondering about the landscape of women’s equity. Where are we with pay parity and closing the gender gap? A handful of groundbreaking trailblazers headlined the MAKERS 2024 Conference with some key takeaways: take action, set goals, and be someone others look up to.
The success of Ohtani's throwing program could see him play in the field this season.
Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommended shareholders support the company's current board.
The Braves are aiming for a seventh straight division title. The Phillies have other ideas.
This week's stories: House passes bill that could ban TikTok, The real fight isn't Tyson vs. Paul — it's Netflix vs. its livestreaming infrastructure, Airbnb to hosts: please stop filming the guests.
Uber and Lyft say they're ending services in Minneapolis over a city-mandated driver pay increase. The city council pushed through the measure to bring driver pay closer to the local minimum wage of $15.57 an hour.
GitHub's chief legal officer, Shelley McKinley, has plenty on her plate, what with legal wrangles around its Copilot pair-progammer, as well as the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, which was voted through the European Parliament this week as "the world’s first comprehensive AI law." The new legal framework is set to govern AI applications based on their perceived risks, with different rules and stipulations, depending on the application and use case. GitHub, which Microsoft bought for $7.5 billion in 2018, has emerged as one of the most vocal naysayers around one very specific element of the regulations: muddy wording on how the rules might create legal liability for open source software developers.
Executives from the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame agreed Friday to a new contract with ESPN that will begin in 2026.
For potential car buyers seeking an efficient, fairly affordable gasoline or hybrid vehicle this year, this list of 12 cars, trucks and SUVs can help with decision making.
Brown played the last two seasons for the Arizona Cardinals.
All-electric vehicles may make headlines for environmental friendliness and fuel efficiency, but the “greenest” car in America in 2024 has a gasoline engine.
Did FC Cincinnati ban a reporter for ... reporting?
The pair received extensions through the 2027 season.
The European Parliament voted Wednesday to adopt the AI Act, securing the bloc pole-position in setting rules for a broad sweep of artificial intelligence-powered software -- or what regional lawmakers have dubbed "the world's first comprehensive AI law". MEPs overwhelmingly backed the provisional agreement reached in December in trilogue talks with the Council, with 523 votes in favor vs just 46 against (and 49 abstentions). The full parliament vote today follows affirmative committee votes and the provisional agreement getting the backing of all 27 ambassadors of EU Member States last month.
Proton's privacy-focused email and calendar service now has a desktop app for Mac and Windows.
A bill that could force a sale or outright ban on TikTok passed the House just days after it was first introduced.
Baker took it as a compliment, even though it didn't really sound like one.
The ceremony will take place June 29.
On Wednesday, Sony revealed the March catalog of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Incoming titles include the Resident Evil 3 remake, Marvel’s Midnight Suns and NBA 2K24. You can claim the games starting on Tuesday, March 19.