Portsmouth City Council moving forward on $46.5M deal to purchase and improve former Hampton Roads Regional Jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Council will move forward with the $46.5 million deal to purchase and improve the former Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

Inmates are now housed at the regional jail location following an emergency evacuation early Sunday morning when a fire started in the city jail basement.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover hopes the city will purchase the now-shutdown regional jail by the end of the year.

“I hope that it will be done before the end of the year, the transition,” Glover said. “That’s an aggressive ask but at the end of the day, I think we can meet that ask through all of the things that are taking place right now.”

Tuesday night, city council unanimously voted to approve a two-part ordinance to:

Adopt an ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of city of Portsmouth, Virginia, general obligation bonds to include new money bonds in an original principal amount of not to exceed $46,500,000 and refunding bonds.

Adopt an ordinance amending the FY 2024 capital improvement fund budget by: (1) increasing the revenue source general obligation bonds in the amount of $46,500,000; (2) increasing expenditures in the category “municipal facilities” by the same amount; and (3) appropriating $46,500,000 to the city jail (Elmhurst) project in the municipal facilities category of said capital improvement fund budget.

Council documents state that the jail purchase will cost the city $31.5 million, with renovations costing an additional $15 million.

“Ultimately, the goal is to purchase the regional jail,” Glover said. “That will be the Portsmouth City Jail at that point. We hope to have an environment that is an environment that can do exactly what it is intended to do — to house our inmates and also provide a place of security that can be in place for quite some time in the future.”

Said Portsmouth Sheriff Michael Moore: “It is a very good move. It benefits the city of Portsmouth and certainly the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office.”

Moore said that he had reservations about the size and square footage of the jail.

“My major concern, initially, when this all started was the size the facility — it’s 300,000-plus-square-feet,” Moore said, “but after talking with the new city manager, I am more than confident that he and his team will meet that challenge without any problems.”

Mark Geduldig-Yatrofsky, who signed up to speak ahead of the vote Tuesday, said that “I believe that this item presents an opportunity for us to do some things that we’ve been trying to do for awhile. One of those is vacating the legacy jail on the waterfront so that property can be reused for development.”

Glover echoed his speech during the State of the City, in which he explained the city’s plans to renovate the waterfront area.

“It’s a great opportunity to create a destination, but more importantly, to bring in new tax revenue to help our city run, to provide the services that our citizens desire,” Glover said. “Portsmouth continues to move in a positive direction. I just want to let the city and the citizens to know that we’re moving and we’re working to continue the progress here in the city of Portsmouth.”

Now, city leaders must work with the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections to determine if the inmates can stay at the jail while the sale and changes are finalized.

“All of that is being worked out as we speak,” Glover said. “We don’t have the final details. We should have a better understanding, probably next week, sometime of a timeline of how everything will transition going forward.”

