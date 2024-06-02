Portland woman jumps from car, man faces kidnapping, sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 25-year-old man is facing numerous charges after allegedly kidnapping a 47-year-old woman in Southeast Portland in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident began around 1:40 a.m. May 31 when the man spotted the woman near SE 146th and Division and offered her a ride home. When they got to SE 112th, the woman opened the stranger’s car door and tried to get out. But, police said, the driver — later identified as Ra Fet — sped off and prevented her from leaving.

As he drove, she fought the man — who is 5-feet-6 and 115 pounds — who fought back and punched her in the face, officials said. But at the intersection of SE 112th and Lincoln, she was able to “jump out of the moving car” and ran off, although she was hurt.

Houses, cars, hit by gunshots in Southeast Portland

She began screaming for help and officers found her hiding in a driveway, officials said.

About 40 minutes later, police spotted the Fet’s car at NE 82nd and Beech, where he was stopped and arrested.

He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for kidnapping, sex abuse, coercion, menacing, assault, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

The woman was treated for cuts and bruises.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.