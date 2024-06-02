Portland woman jumps from car to escape alleged kidnapping, man arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 25-year-old man is facing numerous charges after allegedly kidnapping a 47-year-old woman in Portland, Oregon, in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident began around 1:40 a.m. when the man reportedly spotted the woman near SE 146th and Division and offered her a ride home. When they reached SE 112th, the woman allegedly opened the stranger’s car door and tried to get out.

But, police said, the driver — later identified as Ra Fet — sped off and prevented her from leaving.

As he drove, the woman fought Fet, who allegedly fought back and punched her in the face, according to authorities. The woman was eventually able to “jump out of the moving car” and ran off.

Police said the woman, who was injured, began screaming for help. Officers found her hiding in a driveway. The woman was treated for cuts and bruises.

About 40 minutes later, police said they spotted Fet’s car and were able to stop and arrest him. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for kidnapping, sex abuse, coercion, menacing, assault, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment.

Additional details were not released, and authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.

