Portland State University shares damage estimate following library occupation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the occupation of Portland State University’s library in late April and early May, the school released an estimate for the amount of damages caused.

According to PSU, the costs to restore Millar Library will be roughly $750,000, give or take $125,000.

That total doesn’t include replacing and repairing damaged technology and furniture and PSU said they hope to have an updated total including those repairs in the coming weeks.

Oregon, Washington listed among nation’s top 10 most dangerous states, according to report

Millar Library’s occupation began on the evening of April 29 and lasted until May 2 when police moved in and cleared the library.

When KOIN 6 was allowed inside the library, reporters saw shattered windows, graffiti covering walls and smashed computers.

The school is insured and PSU said they are seeking a claim to help offset some of the costs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.