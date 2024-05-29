Portland police restocking riot shields, crowd-control munitions as 2020 stockpile expires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After admittedly over-ordering a stockpile of crowd-control munitions in 2020, which is set to expire in January, the Portland Police Bureau is scaling back its order for new munitions in 2024.

Portland Police Bureau Commander Franz Schoening told the Portland City Council Wednesday that PPB purchased a surplus of 9,624 crowd-control munitions during the 2020 protests without knowing when the munitions would actually arrive.

“We ordered a whole lot of munitions in 2020, not sure when we’d actually be able to get them,” Schoening said. “We wanted to make sure we had them if we needed them.”

Oregon State Hospital boosting security after federal report details patient assaults

The backorder of munitions came with a looming 5-year expiration date. Now, with potentially thousands of unused munitions set to expire in 7 months, PPB says it will use what it can for training purposes and dispose of the rest.

“In 2020 there [were] a lot of agencies around the country dealing with civil unrest,” Schoening said. “A lot of them placed orders for these types of munitions. There was a supply-chain issue so a lot of agencies overstocked or over-ordered these munitions. The Police Bureau is no different.”

Portland Police Bureau Commander Franz Schoening presents PPB’s expiring crowd-control munitions and its now-approved order for 2024 to the Portland City Council. Descriptions of listed items provided at the bottom of this story. (City of Portland)

Portland Police Bureau Commander Franz Schoening presents PPB’s now-approved shields order to the Portland City Council. (City of Portland)

Schoening presented the information to the city council as part of PPB’s request for new shields and replacement munitions. The Portland City Council unanimously approved PPB’s request Wednesday to spend $56,200 on 100 new riot shields (50 long shields and 50 rounds shields) and 1,150 crowd-control munitions. The funds to purchase the equipment will come from a $1.1 million budget approved for PPB‘s training and equipment expenses.

Mayor Ted Wheeler called the equipment and PPB’s protest response team essential for ensuring public safety amid current events and the impending general election.

“PPB is already managing multiple public order events each week and doing, in my opinion, a great job of supporting peaceful expressions of free speech while also working to hold criminal behavior accountable,” Wheeler said.

Here’s how much Oregonians need to earn to qualify as middle class, study says

PPB’s Rapid Response Team, a group of roughly 50 officers that were at the forefront of policing local protests, disbanded in June of 2021, after the officers collectively voted to leave the unit. The officers resigned after PPB Officer Corey Budworth was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault by a grand jury for allegedly using a baton on a freelance photojournalist during a declared riot on Aug. 18, 2020.

Officer Corey Budworth (center) was indicted for fourth-degree assault in 2021, but the charges have since been dropped. (Courtesy: Oregon Justice Resource Center)

The charges against Budworth were later dropped and Budworth publicly apologized for the incident. However, PPB continues to deal with consequences imposed by the City of Portland and the U.S. Department of Justice for its handling of the 2020 protests. PPB’s use of force against protesters in 2020 resulted in numerous lawsuits filed against the City of Portland and its officers. In 2020, the Portland City Council passed a resolution requiring PPB to formally request its purchases of “controlled items” like the munitions and riot gear that the city council approved Wednesday. In 2022, PPB also agreed to a settlement with the Department of Justice, which required the city to hire a consulting firm to review its response to the riots of 2020. In accordance with those recommendations, PPB is now in the process of rebuilding its protest response team.

Man shot by police while serving NE Portland search warrant

While the city did not specify how much PPB spend on crowd-control munitions in 2020, PPB’s order of 1,150 crowd-control munitions will cost the city roughly $27,700, The smaller order, Schoening said, better aligns with PPB’s new tactics for handling unruly protests.

“I think it reflects not only that we’re going to be moving away from this tactic, hopefully moving forward, but also reflects mostly what our training needs are with some operational needs.”

PPB said that it plans to use fewer crowd-control munitions and attempt to de-escalate future protests using its Police Bureau Liaison Team. However, Schoening said that officer safety is still a priority. Because of this, PPB also requested to spend $28,500 on new riot shields.

“We’re not going to be focusing heavily on using force or crowd-control munitions when we’re managing a facility in these First-Amendment events,” he said. “We’re going to be using our demonstration liaison officers to facilitate those events.”

A look at PPB’s approved 2024 order for new riot shield and crowd-control munitions:

Tear gas 350 munitions Smoke/obscurant 50 munitions Kinetic Impact Projectile 350 munitions Kinetic Impact Projectile with chemical incapacitants 300 Flash sound diversion/distraction devices 100

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.