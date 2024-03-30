Portland police investigate alleged homicide after man dies in MAX train stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man is dead and one man is in jail after a reported stabbing on a TriMet MAX train.

Officers responded to reports of the stabbing near the 82nd Avenue Transit Station around 6:04 p.m. Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said in a release. When they arrived, they found a man who was dead and officers took another man into custody.

As a result of the investigation, the 82nd Avenue Transit Station will be closed for several hours, police said. Authorities said the stabbing occurred on an eastbound MAX train.

Detectives said multiple people are believed to have left the scene without speaking to officers and encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact police.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

