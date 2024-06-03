Portland police bomb squad investigates suspicious device

Jun. 3—The Portland police bomb squad detonated a suspicious device on Monday morning.

The device was found near the intersection of Washington and Ocean avenues, Portland police said in a social media post shortly before 9 a.m.

Bomb squad robots were used to detonate what appeared to be a backpack left near a utility pole, WGME reported, which captured the detonation.

""You know a lot of things on X-ray look different but when you see something you don't know what it is. There's a lot of wires that they saw, looks like fuel source, so that's what triggered their response," Maj. Jason King of the Portland Police Department told the news station.

The scene was cleared before noon, but a police spokesperson did not immediately release any information about the device.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link