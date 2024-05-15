Portland pedestrian hit by vehicle on Tuesday night

May 15—A 62-year-old Portland man who was walking in the 500 block of Riverside Street was hit by a car at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Portland police.

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with life-threatening injuries, police said.

He was hit by a car driven by a 20-year-old woman from Westbrook. Portland police are investigating, and no charges have been filed.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the crash are asked to call Portland police at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

