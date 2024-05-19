Portland nurse makes emotional return home after treating burn victims in Gaza
Joyce Ogirri
·1 min read
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland nurse arrived home Saturday night after three weeks treating patients injured in the war in Gaza.
Monica Johnston, a burn specialist, was part of a medical mission of volunteers organized by the Palestinian American Medical Association. Her team of 19 was working in the only functioning hospital in Gaza’ southern city of Rafah in very challenging conditions.
Her situation became further complicated two weeks ago when Israel closed Rafah’s main border crossing. Then, a few days ago, she was told she could go home.
Johnston told KOIN 6 News that, while she’s relieved to be home, she feels guilty that she left her team behind.
“Even though we saw so much trauma, so many people we couldn’t save, our team worked tirelessly with a full heart,” she said.
Johnston arrived at Portland International Airport late Saturday night in an emotional reunion surrounded by friends and family.
She said she will return back to work next week, but would go back to help if given the opportunity.
KOIN 6 News will have much more information later in the night.
