Portland nurse makes emotional return home after treating burn victims in Gaza

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland nurse arrived home Saturday night after three weeks treating patients injured in the war in Gaza.

Monica Johnston, a burn specialist, was part of a medical mission of volunteers organized by the Palestinian American Medical Association. Her team of 19 was working in the only functioning hospital in Gaza’ southern city of Rafah in very challenging conditions.

Portland nurse Monica Johnston returned after 3 weeks in Rafah, Gaza, May 18, 2024 (KOIN)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston returned after 3 weeks in Rafah, Gaza, May 18, 2024 (KOIN)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston returned after 3 weeks in Rafah, Gaza, May 18, 2024 (KOIN)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston volunteered at a hospital in Gaza and returned home on May 18, 2024. (Courtesy: Monica Johnston)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston volunteered at a hospital in Gaza and returned home on May 18, 2024. (Courtesy: Monica Johnston)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston volunteered at a hospital in Gaza and returned home on May 18, 2024. (Courtesy: Monica Johnston)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston volunteered at a hospital in Gaza and returned home on May 18, 2024. (Courtesy: Monica Johnston)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston volunteered at a hospital in Gaza and returned home on May 18, 2024. (Courtesy: Monica Johnston)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston volunteered at a hospital in Gaza and returned home on May 18, 2024. (Courtesy: Monica Johnston)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston volunteered at a hospital in Gaza and returned home on May 18, 2024. (Courtesy: Monica Johnston)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston volunteered at a hospital in Gaza and returned home on May 18, 2024. (Courtesy: Monica Johnston)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston volunteered at a hospital in Gaza and returned home on May 18, 2024. (Courtesy: Monica Johnston)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston volunteered at a hospital in Gaza and returned home on May 18, 2024. (Courtesy: Monica Johnston)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston volunteered at a hospital in Gaza and returned home on May 18, 2024. (Courtesy: Monica Johnston)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston volunteered at a hospital in Gaza and returned home on May 18, 2024. (Courtesy: Monica Johnston)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston volunteered at a hospital in Gaza and returned home on May 18, 2024. (Courtesy: Monica Johnston)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston volunteered at a hospital in Gaza and returned home on May 18, 2024. (Courtesy: Monica Johnston)

Portland nurse Monica Johnston volunteered at a hospital in Gaza and returned home on May 18, 2024. (Courtesy: Monica Johnston)

Her situation became further complicated two weeks ago when Israel closed Rafah’s main border crossing. Then, a few days ago, she was told she could go home.

Johnston told KOIN 6 News that, while she’s relieved to be home, she feels guilty that she left her team behind.

“Even though we saw so much trauma, so many people we couldn’t save, our team worked tirelessly with a full heart,” she said.

Portland nurse Monica Johnston returned from 3 weeks in Rafah, Gaza, May 19, 2024 (KOIN)

Johnston arrived at Portland International Airport late Saturday night in an emotional reunion surrounded by friends and family.

She said she will return back to work next week, but would go back to help if given the opportunity.

KOIN 6 News will have much more information later in the night.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.