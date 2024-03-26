Portland man gets 38 years for molesting, contributing to delinquency of minors

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland man convicted of sexually abusing a child who visited his home has been sentenced to 38 years in prison.

A Jay Circuit Court jury in February found Nathan M. Ross, 41, guilty of child molesting, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

Ross was also convicted of five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence. Those charges stemmed from allegations he had bought alcoholic beverages for juveniles.

Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison in recent days imposed a 35-year sentence for the molesting conviction, and added three years for the delinquency convictions.

Ross was accused of assaulting a girl in her early teens in January 2023. The victim was examined at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

Another juvenile told authorities they witnessed the incident.

Ross was also accused of sending the girl a text message soliciting sex. He denied the allegations against him when questioned by Portland police.

The Portland man this month also received a sentence of 180 days of incarceration after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice. In that case, he was accused of trying to persuade a witness in the molesting case to provide false testimony.

In 2021, the Portland man was twice convicted of possession of meth.

In other court news:

Meth conviction: A Portland resident in recent days pleaded guilty to possession of meth after prosecutors agreed to dismiss a more serious count of dealing in meth.

Convicted of a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, Tracy L. Arnold, 55, will be sentenced by Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison on April 22.

The dealing-in-meth count, filed last June, was a Level 2 felony with a maximum 30-year sentence.

