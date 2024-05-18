Portland man accused of traveling to Seattle with intent to sexually abuse children

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man who has been accused of attempting to engage in sexual acts with children appeared before a federal court Friday.

According to the Department of Justice, 56-year-old Mark David McCool was arrested Thursday after arriving in Seattle at a hotel. According to court documents, he had been led to believe he would be meeting up with two children and allegedly intended to sexually abuse them. However, the 7- and 11-year-olds McCool thought he had spoken to online didn’t actually exist, authorities said.

According to court documents, McCool replied to a social media ad posted by an undercover law enforcement agent. It was during chats in the Kik Messenger App over a period of six weeks that McCool is accused of describing having sexual interests in children and even providing descriptions of past victims and collecting “trophies” from them.

After traveling by train and a rideshare app to meet at a location under the alleged assumption that he would be sexually abusing two children, McCool was arrested in Seattle, officials said.

“When arrested McCool had various items reflective of his sexual interest in abusing children: condoms, baby oil, rope, and stuffed animals,” a release from the DOJ said.

McCool now faces charges that include attempted enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor.

