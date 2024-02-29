Portland General Electric asking to raise rates a month after historically large increase

Portland General Electric crews repair a power line near Faragate Street and Brown Island Road in south Salem.

Portland General Electric said it filed to increase rates 7.4% starting in 2025 in its filing on Thursday with the Public Utility Commission.

PGE raised rates by 18% as of Jan. 1, its largest rate increase in decades. That was an increase of about $20 for an average customer. It raised rates by 14.8% at the beginning of 2023.

The utility serves about 900,000 customers and 2 million people in Oregon in cities such as Salem, Silverton, Woodburn, Newberg and Portland.

The Public Utility Commission regulates rate increases for investor-owned utilities such as Portland General Electric in exchange for exclusive territories. The decision ultimately lies with the three-person commission and can take eight to 10 months.

Earlier this month, Pacific Power asked the Public Utility Commission to allow it to increase rates starting in 2025 by 16.9%.

Portland General Electric, in its filing, said its reasons for the rate increase include increasing reliability with local battery energy storage systems, modernizing its transmission and distribution grids and investing in hydropower and wind production facilities.

If approved by the PUC, the rate increase would take effect about Jan. 1, 2025.

