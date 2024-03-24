Portland election changes coming, Michael Jordan leads the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland voters have a lot to think about this election season.

The city is moving forward with a new form of government, even as the Rose City struggles to deal with our ongoing homeless and fentanyl crisis.

The new city council will have 12 commissioners instead of the current five and they will be elected in four newly-created districts, with each district electing 3 commissioners using ranked-choice voting.

A new position of city administrator will take over running bureaus, instead of individual commissioners and that means a different role for the mayor, a job three current Portland city commissioners are vying for.

Michael Jordan is in charge of guiding the city through that transition.

He’s the chief administrative officer for the City of Portland, leading the office of management and finance, and he’s held similar administrative positions in the city, metro regional government and the state of Oregon.

Eye on Northwest Politics was joined by Michael Jordan to discuss the upcoming changes and how they’ll effect this year’s elections.

Watch the full video in the player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.