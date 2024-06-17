Portland boy, 12, apparently drowns in Presumpscot River

Jun. 16—Divers retrieved the body of a 12-year-old boy from Portland in the Presumpscot River on Sunday evening who had been missing for hours after going underwater and never resurfacing.

Westbrook police and fire departments were dispatched to the area of the Lincoln Street boat launch at about 4 p.m. Sunday for a report of a child who had gone underwater in the river and couldn't be located. An initial search was unsuccessful, according to a release from Westbrook police Chief Sean J. Lally.

Dive teams from the Portland Police Department and Maine Warden Service responded and searched for the missing juvenile Sunday evening. Lally reported that a diver from the Maine Warden Service located the child shortly after 7 p.m. and pulled him from the river near the boat launch.

Westbrook Fire Department personnel began lifesaving measures and transported the boy to Maine Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not immediately provide the victim's name.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time," said Lally, who also thanked the emergency dive teams for their "swift response and professionalism."

