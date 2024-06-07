Portions of two west metro highways will be closed this weekend

There is road work ahead for drivers in the west Twin Cities metro this weekend as portions of two heavily-traveled highways will be closed.

Both directions of Hwy. 169 will be closed between I-94 in Brooklyn Park and I-394 in Golden Valley as Minnesota Department of Transportation crews knock down the 36th Avenue bridge, which will be rebuilt this summer. Detours directing motorists to use I-394 and I-494 will be in place from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Nearby, the westbound lanes of Hwy. 55 will be closed between Hwy. 169 and County Road 6 in Plymouth. Crews will be be repairing pavement from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The closure is part of larger project that has the highway reduced to one lane in each direction in places between Hwy. 169 in Golden Valley and Old Rockford Road in Plymouth.

The westbound Hwy. 55 closure was rescheduled to this weekend after poor weather last weekend forced MnDOT to reschedule.